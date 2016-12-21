Report: Human remains found in torched vehicle parked in West Bloomfield

Human remains, including those of a woman, were found in a vehicle that was set on fire and parked at a vacant elementary school in West Bloomfield about 1:30 a.m. Friday, WDIV-TV, Channel 4 News reports. Representatives at the West Bloomfield Police Depart wouldn't immediately comment when contacted by MLive Friday morning but said a statement or comment would be forthcoming Friday afternoon.

