Police search Berkley home in missing Farmington Hills woman case
Police search Berkley home in missing Farmington Hills woman case Police reportedly searched a home Thursday night, 20 days after Danielle Stislicki reported missing Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://on.freep.com/2innQ6q Danielle Stislicki, 28, was last seen in Southfield on Friday. Her vehicle was found at her apartment complex in Farmington Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
|Test
|Dec 13
|Nunya
|1
|livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15)
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|12
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Nov 29
|lala1738
|551
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
|Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|John
|34
|Officer finds body of man burning near Dumpster...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC