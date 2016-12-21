Police search Berkley home in connection with Danielle Stislicki's disappearance

The Oakland County Crime Lab with Farmington Hills police searched a home in Berkley Thursday in connection with the disappearance of 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki, WDIV-TV, Channel 4 News and other sources report. She was last seen leaving her office at MetLife in Southfield about 5 p.m. Dec. 2. She was never seen again.

