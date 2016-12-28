National briefs: Suspicious package at Trump Tower
A suspicious package that turned out to be a bag of children's toys prompted an evacuation of at least the atrium of Trump Tower on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The "all clear" was given by the NYPD after the bag of toys left unattended in the lobby led to police officers being called to the Fifth Avenue high rise around 4:30 p.m. to investigate.
