National briefs: Suspicious package a...

National briefs: Suspicious package at Trump Tower

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post-gazette.com

A suspicious package that turned out to be a bag of children's toys prompted an evacuation of at least the atrium of Trump Tower on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The "all clear" was given by the NYPD after the bag of toys left unattended in the lobby led to police officers being called to the Fifth Avenue high rise around 4:30 p.m. to investigate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 7 hr Crystal Vision 3
News Police looking for man wanted for questioning i... Dec 18 former democrat 1
Test Dec 13 Nunya 1
livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15) Dec 11 WATCHING LIVONIA 12
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Nov 29 lala1738 551
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Nov '16 Cwencel 304
Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10) Nov '16 John 34
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,240 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC