Missing Farmington Hills woman: Apartment complex offering $50,000 reward
The apartment complex where a missing 28-year-old Farmington Hills woman lives is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can help her make a safe return. Danielle Stislicki has not been seen or heard from since Friday in Southfield.
