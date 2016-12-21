Missing 28-year-old woman from Farmington Hills
According to police, Danielle Stislicki was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2 in Southfield. Her vehicle was left in Farmington Hills at the Independence Green Apartments in the area of Halsted and rand River.
