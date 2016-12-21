Former Survivor Contestant Sentenced to 1-4 Years in Child Pornography Case
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Michael Skupin, 54, of Farmington Hills, was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison by Oakland County 6th Circuit Court Judge Wendy Potts following his conviction of four counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials in November . Once out of prison, he will have to register as a sex offender on SORA and is restricted from using a computer outside of work purposes.
