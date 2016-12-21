Bosch adding jobs, investing $13.3M at Lincolnton plant
A $13.3 million investment at Robert Bosch Tool Corp's production facility in Lincolnton is expected to begin in early 2017, adding more than 50 jobs at the plant.
