Amerisure Promotes Buddie, Maciejewski to Director Positions

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company has appointed Erin Buddie as director of Human Resource operations and Keith Maciejewski as director of Underwriting Consultative Services Buddie will lead HR operations with direct responsibility for compensation, benefits, employee relations, performance management and recruiting. She joined Amerisure in 2014 as a senior HR consultant and most recently served in the role of manager, HR Consulting and Recruiting.

