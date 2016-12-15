Amerisure Promotes Buddie, Maciejewski to Director Positions
Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company has appointed Erin Buddie as director of Human Resource operations and Keith Maciejewski as director of Underwriting Consultative Services Buddie will lead HR operations with direct responsibility for compensation, benefits, employee relations, performance management and recruiting. She joined Amerisure in 2014 as a senior HR consultant and most recently served in the role of manager, HR Consulting and Recruiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
|Test
|Dec 13
|Nunya
|1
|livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15)
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|12
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Nov 29
|lala1738
|551
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
|Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|John
|34
|Officer finds body of man burning near Dumpster...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC