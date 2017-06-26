Man convicted in 1999 Poirier killing now in medium security
The man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier is now in a medium-security prison in Faribault. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said the agency doesn't comment on why specific inmates are transferred for security reasons.
