Man convicted in 1999 Poirier killing...

Man convicted in 1999 Poirier killing now in medium security

Friday Jun 16

The man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier is now in a medium-security prison in Faribault. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said the agency doesn't comment on why specific inmates are transferred for security reasons.

