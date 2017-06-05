J.C. Penney will start closing sale at Southdale location on June 19
A file photo shows the main entrance of a J.C. Penney store in the Manhattan Mall in New York. J.C. Penney has officially added its Southdale location to the list of stores it is soon closing, raising to nine the number of Minnesota stores that are part of a broader downsizing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction
|2 min
|Space ace
|1
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|3 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|6
|Admit they are evil
|7 hr
|Space ace
|29
|Trump not under investigation
|7 hr
|Space ace
|8
|Worst movie of all time
|21 hr
|silly rabbit
|27
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC