J.C. Penney will start closing sale a...

J.C. Penney will start closing sale at Southdale location on June 19

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Star Tribune

A file photo shows the main entrance of a J.C. Penney store in the Manhattan Mall in New York. J.C. Penney has officially added its Southdale location to the list of stores it is soon closing, raising to nine the number of Minnesota stores that are part of a broader downsizing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia conspiracy dead now on to obstruction 2 min Space ace 1
Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am 3 hr FCC investigated ... 6
Admit they are evil 7 hr Space ace 29
Trump not under investigation 7 hr Space ace 8
Worst movie of all time 21 hr silly rabbit 27
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Tue Into The Night 36,917
Gregory Pelletier Jun 4 Danger 1
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC