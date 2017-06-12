Gophers get commitment from three-star Florida cornerback McDowell
The Gophers reeled in their 15th commitment for the Class of 2018 late Sunday night, when Florida cornerback Shamaur McDowell announced he has picked Minnesota. The 5-11, 185-pound McDowell is a consensus three-star recruit from Wiregrass Ranch High School in suburban Tampa.
