Florida DE Mayan Ahanotu commits to Gophers
The Gophers landed a defensive line recruit with offers from Oklahoma, Michigan State and Virginia Tech on Saturday, when Mayan Ahanotu announced he was committing to Minnesota. Ahanotu, a 6-4, 250-pound defensive end from Tampa Berkley Prep, is a consensus three-star recruit.
