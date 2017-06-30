Florida DE Mayan Ahanotu commits to G...

Florida DE Mayan Ahanotu commits to Gophers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Star Tribune

The Gophers landed a defensive line recruit with offers from Oklahoma, Michigan State and Virginia Tech on Saturday, when Mayan Ahanotu announced he was committing to Minnesota. Ahanotu, a 6-4, 250-pound defensive end from Tampa Berkley Prep, is a consensus three-star recruit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North korea acting crazy 26 min Davycrockett 4
CNN = Fake News 5 hr LIbEralS 75
News Sanders campaign: DNC vice chair can sit with u... (Oct '15) 11 hr C Kersey 4
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 14 hr Trumpsters are crazy 152
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 15 hr Chanta53 713
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,999
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat Mon Space ace 28
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,484 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC