Faribault motorcyclist seriously injured in I-35 crash
A Faribault man reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle on Interstate 35 East, near Burnsville and Apple Valley Monday morning.
Read more at Northfield News.
