Complaint: Faribault man arrested try...

Complaint: Faribault man arrested trying to conceal meth between butt cheeks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Owatonna People's Press

As a result, Cassius Clay Thange, 19, of Faribault, is charged with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Owatonna People's Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 3 hr Johnny 78
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr WHAT 36,946
The Ban Is On!!! 4 hr Space ace 2
Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14) 6 hr LIbEralS 55
Gays ruining sunday 13 hr Hillary Lost 10
Homeless are bums 13 hr Davycrockett 7
Admit they are evil Sun Defeat maxine War... 36
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC