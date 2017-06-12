Balchem expands nutrition & health bu...

Balchem expands nutrition & health business with Innovative Food Processors, Inc. acquisition

Balchem Corporation has acquired Innovative Food Processors , Inc., a privately held manufacturer of agglomerated and microencapsulated food and nutrition ingredients. IFP, which is headquartered in Faribault, MN, will be integrated within Balchem's Human Nutrition and Health business segment.

