Author Marty Ducan to visit the Outing Area Library on June 9th and donate copies of his novels

Monday Jun 5

Minnesota author Marty Ducan will donate his 7 novels to the Outing Library, in person, on June 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. Duncan will talk about each of his books and answer questions from the attendees. Marty Duncan has a long career in education.

