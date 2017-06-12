Answer Man: Who runs the show at comm...

Answer Man: Who runs the show at community theaters?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Post-Bulletin

What a relevant question, in light of what's happening at the Rochester Civic Theatre , the 66-year-old community theater. One of the issues there is that the board reportedly changed the Civic's by-laws in May to no longer allow members or donors to vote on organizational decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks act up at como pool 2 hr cowboy chris 5
In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13) 5 hr LIbEralS 2
White police chief 6 hr Davycrockett 1
PHENOMENAL musician 6 hr Space ace 1
Extremely angry 9 hr Space ace 1
Admit they are evil 9 hr Space ace 31
Epic storm 9 hr Space ace 7
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC