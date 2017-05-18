Suspects identified in Faribault memo...

Suspects identified in Faribault memorial vandalism

Monday May 15

A cut down memorial tree at the Faribault Soccer Complex was discovered along with four other trees May 4. This tree was dedicated in honor of Nicholas A. Paulson, who died in 2009 at the age of 16. A cut down memorial tree at the Faribault Soccer Complex was discovered along with four other trees May 4. This tree was dedicated in honor of Nicholas ... (more)

