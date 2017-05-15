Measles Total Now at 48; Second Adult Case Confirmed
The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of diagnosed cases of measles in the state's current outbreak has risen to 48. Forty-six of the 48 cases have come in children between the ages of 0-10. Two have been adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburb to Live in Minnesota
|4 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|3
|Minneapolis Bikers fear sex offender Hells angels (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Davycrockett
|11
|NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA!
|Sat
|Space ace
|2
|Maxine waters
|May 12
|Space ace
|1
|Rich stanek for fbi director
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Budget surplus
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Howard stern iranian diplomats (Jul '15)
|May 11
|Space ace
|12
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC