Measles Total Now at 48; Second Adult Case Confirmed

Monday May 8

The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of diagnosed cases of measles in the state's current outbreak has risen to 48. Forty-six of the 48 cases have come in children between the ages of 0-10. Two have been adults.

