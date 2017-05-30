Fugitive wanted in Faribault assault ...

Fugitive wanted in Faribault assault arrested at a Missouri liquor tasting

Saturday May 20

Matthew Dale Ceplecha, 32, was taken into custody by U.S. Fugitive Apprehension Bail Enforcement Investigators in Republic, Mo., after investigators received several witness accounts that brought them to a liquor store. "We knew he was in that area based on social media and his history in that area," said lead investigator Stew Peters.

