EDA sells twin home lot
The Pipestone Economic Development Authority has reached an agreement to sell one of three lots it owns between the Coborn's development to the west and the residential subdivision to the east. The EDA sold the 20,082 square foot lot that's furthest south in the row for $25,000 to PBM Land Management, LLC. Jeremy Whipple is president of that organization.
