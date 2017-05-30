3 young men charged with chopping dow...

3 young men charged with chopping down tree near Faribault High that memorialized teen

Monday May 22 Read more: Star Tribune

Three southern Minnesota men in their late teens have been charged with chopping down several trees near Faribault High School and the neighboring soccer complex, including one planted as a memorial to a student who died in 2009. Charged by summons on Friday in Rice County District Court with felony first-degree property damage are Isaac J. Chavie, 19, and Cody K. Schuette, 18, both of Morristown, and Christian J. Morales, 18, of Faribault.

