3 young men charged with chopping down tree near Faribault High that memorialized teen
Three southern Minnesota men in their late teens have been charged with chopping down several trees near Faribault High School and the neighboring soccer complex, including one planted as a memorial to a student who died in 2009. Charged by summons on Friday in Rice County District Court with felony first-degree property damage are Isaac J. Chavie, 19, and Cody K. Schuette, 18, both of Morristown, and Christian J. Morales, 18, of Faribault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Intelligent conse...
|36,904
|LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing
|2 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Worst movie of all time
|3 hr
|snarky anarchy
|18
|Get out of the Paris climate deal
|11 hr
|Space ace
|14
|NATO is a trainwreck for america
|Wed
|FCC investigated ...
|10
|Davy crockett is annoying
|May 31
|Phineus
|2
|Gallows At The Walker
|May 30
|Space ace
|4
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC