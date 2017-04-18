Shortage of workers could stunt growth
Marv Urias, left, of K & G Manufacturing in Faribault, talks with Valentin Villa, of Rochester, during the Job and Career Fair in November at Rochester Regional Sports Center. The fair was co-sponsored by the Post Bulletin, Rochester Community and Technical College, and Minnesota Workforce Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|43 min
|Waikiki murderers
|36,870
|North korea missile fail
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|9
|joe cole ipm reality (May '08)
|Mon
|JL Bells
|32
|U of M Yudof Hall white privilege
|Mon
|Davycrockett
|11
|Plane Gate:
|Sun
|Waikiki murders
|40
|Kim jong un dart board
|Apr 15
|Waikiki murders
|2
|Split-liver transplants can help save two lives
|Apr 15
|Plastic Rose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC