Lawmakers say time to get rid of internship tax credit

Monday Apr 10

A local Republican and Democrat are teaming up to kill an internship tax credit for greater Minnesota businesses that they say has been an utter failure. Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, say it is time to scrap the Greater Minnesota Internship Program.

