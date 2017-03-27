Super Bowl hosts share the wealth statewide
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson visited schoolchildren in Worthington, where $60,000 in Super Bowl legacy grants were awarded. Former Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson arrived in town Tuesday to run students through a few practice drills and to distribute $60,000 in grants to youth recreation and nutrition programs.
