Super Bowl hosts share the wealth statewide

Saturday Mar 25

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson visited schoolchildren in Worthington, where $60,000 in Super Bowl legacy grants were awarded. Former Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson arrived in town Tuesday to run students through a few practice drills and to distribute $60,000 in grants to youth recreation and nutrition programs.

