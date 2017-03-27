State Law Enforcement Concerned About...

State Law Enforcement Concerned About Growing Presence of Synthetic Opioid Carfentanil

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Authorities concerned about recent overdose deaths attributed to a powerful synthetic opioid aim to get out in front of what they say is a growing public safety concern. A Thursday press conference at Minneapolis City Hall comes on the heels of a medical examiner report showing a Faribault woman's overdose death in February was attributed to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 25 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,810
Armed and dangerous 38 min Davycrockett 4
Im a wimp Wed Space ace 2
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Wed LIbEralS 583
Civil War Illegal Immigration Showdown Wed cowboy chris 14
Marine le pen Tue cowboy chris 2
Participate in Transportation Focus Group! Earn... (May '15) Jul '16 Jftb 2
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC