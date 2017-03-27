State Law Enforcement Concerned About Growing Presence of Synthetic Opioid Carfentanil

Authorities concerned about recent overdose deaths attributed to a powerful synthetic opioid aim to get out in front of what they say is a growing public safety concern. A Thursday press conference at Minneapolis City Hall comes on the heels of a medical examiner report showing a Faribault woman's overdose death in February was attributed to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

