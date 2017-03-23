St. Cloud's JCPenney Store to Stay Open, Not on List of Closing Stores
The J.C. Penney Company has released Friday the list of 138 specific stores they plan on closing, and the good news is the St. Cloud store is not on that list. There are eight stores in Minnesota that will be closing: Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls, and Winona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpty dumpty
|8 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Devin nunes revelation
|Thu
|Space ace
|6
|The Quit Cash Challenge - Quit Smoking and Win ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 22
|Donna rhoda
|32
|Ellison Topix's Favorite Loser!
|Mar 21
|Davycrockett
|2
|Depressed space ace finds comfort in fact he is...
|Mar 21
|cowboy chris
|2
|Participate in Transportation Focus Group! Earn... (May '15)
|Jul '16
|Jftb
|2
|Sex offender to be released again: Antonio Mata... (Jul '08)
|Jun '16
|Hes not a monster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC