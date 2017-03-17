St. Cloud keeps J.C. Penney store
St. Cloud keeps J.C. Penney store Closures announced elsewhere Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/money/2017/03/17/st-cloud-keeps-jc-penney-store/99301506/ The Crossroads Center J.C. Penney store will remain open as stores close across the nation in a cost-cutting move. A list published Friday morning by CNBC includes eight Minnesota stores slated for closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpty dumpty
|3 min
|Boycott Shyit wtr...
|7
|Devin nunes revelation
|Thu
|Space ace
|6
|The Quit Cash Challenge - Quit Smoking and Win ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 22
|Donna rhoda
|32
|Ellison Topix's Favorite Loser!
|Mar 21
|Davycrockett
|2
|Depressed space ace finds comfort in fact he is...
|Mar 21
|cowboy chris
|2
|Participate in Transportation Focus Group! Earn... (May '15)
|Jul '16
|Jftb
|2
|Sex offender to be released again: Antonio Mata... (Jul '08)
|Jun '16
|Hes not a monster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC