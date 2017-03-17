St. Cloud keeps J.C. Penney store

St. Cloud keeps J.C. Penney store

Friday Mar 17

The Crossroads Center J.C. Penney store will remain open as stores close across the nation in a cost-cutting move. A list published Friday morning by CNBC includes eight Minnesota stores slated for closure.

