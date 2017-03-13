Removing the drive experience was welcome change for cabin owners
The writers, from Jordan, Minn., found a lake and a cabin closer to their home and have been going to Faribault, Minn., for decades. After years of traveling to northern Minnesota every summer for a week's vacation, we finally decided we were tired of spending three to four hours on the highway on our first day of vacation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The tragic story of Minneapolis
|1 hr
|ICE does its job
|6
|ocd
|2 hr
|Davycrockett
|3
|Stop funding palestinian authority
|14 hr
|Space ace
|3
|breaking: maddow to release trump taxes tonight...
|Thu
|Space ace
|9
|h -1b companies (Sep '16)
|Wed
|ICE does its job
|32
|North korea acting up
|Wed
|ICE does its job
|10
|Kim jong un
|Tue
|Space ace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC