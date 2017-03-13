Red-winged blackbirds are back in the...

Red-winged blackbirds are back in the picture in Minnesota

The first male red-winged blackbirds that I observed this year at our home near Lake Waconia arrived Feb. 22. They were seen in Faribault, Minn., on Feb. 19. mid-March is when we usually spot the first red-wings. When they first arrive we always know that more snow and raw winds could follow.

