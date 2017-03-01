Minnesota Airport Renamed For WASP

Minnesota Airport Renamed For WASP

The Faribault, MN city council Tuesday night voted unanimously to rename its local airport "Faribault Municipal Airport Liz Wall Strohfus Field" in honor of the city's most famous aviator. According to a report appearing on Faribault.com , the name change was proposed by the American Association of University Women in Faribault.

