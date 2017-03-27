Lethal strain of synthetic heroin has arrived in Minnesota
A new and lethal strain of synthetic heroin resulted in five overdose deaths in Minnesota this year, and officials believe another five undetermined deaths will also be linked to the drug. The five cases are the first confirmed in-state deaths caused by carfentanil, a drug from China that is 100 times more potent than the already dangerous fentanyl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Civil War Illegal Immigration Showdown
|2 hr
|TAAM
|17
|Nazi loser FOVR
|2 hr
|Space ace
|1
|CNN = Fake News
|2 hr
|Space ace
|56
|Armed and dangerous
|3 hr
|TAAM
|22
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Sun
|WHAT
|36,850
|'billionairs'
|Mar 31
|cowboy chris
|1
|Participate in Transportation Focus Group! Earn... (May '15)
|Jul '16
|Jftb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC