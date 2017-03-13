Former Gophers QB coach Jim Zebrowski now coaching at Buffalo
Former Gophers quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski has been hired as the QB coach at Buffalo, which just happens to be the first opponent the Gophers will face under P.J. Fleck, on Aug. 31 at TCF Bank Stadium. Buffalo announced Zebrowski's hire last month .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocd
|3 min
|Davycrockett
|3
|Stop funding palestinian authority
|11 hr
|Space ace
|3
|The tragic story of Minneapolis
|21 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|breaking: maddow to release trump taxes tonight...
|23 hr
|Space ace
|9
|h -1b companies (Sep '16)
|Wed
|ICE does its job
|32
|North korea acting up
|Wed
|ICE does its job
|10
|Kim jong un
|Tue
|Space ace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC