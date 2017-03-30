Elephant tranquilizer blamed for five Minnesota overdose deaths
Minnesota authorities said Thursday that the dangerous drug carfentanil is to blame for five recent overdose deaths in the state, and could be a factor in up to five additional cases where confirmation is pending. The confirmed overdoses represent the first known carfentanil deaths in Minnesota, said Andrew Baker, chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
