Concerts feature poems set to music
Works by seven regional and national poets have been set to music by Rochester composer David Kassler, and will be performed in concerts March 24 and 26. The concerts will be performed by a 30-voice chamber choir conducted by Kassler, and musicians David Shaffer-Gottschalk on piano and Stephen Pelkey on cello. The seven choral pieces are settings by Kassler of poems by Jana A. Bouma and Meredith Cook, both of Blue Earth; Robert Hedin of Red Wing; Audrey Kletscher Helbling of Faribault; John Reinhard of Owatonna; Michael Waters, of Ocean, N.J.; and the late Janelle Hawkridge, of Winnebago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpty dumpty
|4 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Devin nunes revelation
|Thu
|Space ace
|6
|The Quit Cash Challenge - Quit Smoking and Win ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 22
|Donna rhoda
|32
|Ellison Topix's Favorite Loser!
|Mar 21
|Davycrockett
|2
|Depressed space ace finds comfort in fact he is...
|Mar 21
|cowboy chris
|2
|Trump's ICE Declined Detainer Report
|Mar 21
|cowboy chris
|2
|Participate in Transportation Focus Group! Earn... (May '15)
|Jul '16
|Jftb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC