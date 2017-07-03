Airborne 03.07.17: Another Airport Lo...

Airborne 03.07.17: Another Airport Loss, WASP Honored, NASA Loses Dustup

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Aero-News Network

Also: Army Drone Escape, AEA/HAI, Network Of Drone Enthusiasts, Bell 505, Universal Avionics, 1st C-130J, Hybrid A/C Last January, Congress passed the National Defense Appropriations Act, which included funding to close the St. Marys airport in southeast Georgia. The airport is now slated to close, permanently, no later than July 14. The airport is reportedly closing because of its long-time proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, with the Feds explaining that the airport has been a security concern since 9/11.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 6 hr LIbErals 25
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 hr WHAT 36,792
Depressing job 9 hr Davycrockett 7
ALERT: deep state planning to topple trump Mon Waikiki BROWN WATER 8
Comcast worst company ever! Mon Waikiki BROWN WATER 16
10 days left of lowlife obama Mon Space ace 7
Scumbag obama wiretapped trump Mon Space ace 1
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC