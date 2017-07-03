Airborne 03.07.17: Another Airport Loss, WASP Honored, NASA Loses Dustup
Also: Army Drone Escape, AEA/HAI, Network Of Drone Enthusiasts, Bell 505, Universal Avionics, 1st C-130J, Hybrid A/C Last January, Congress passed the National Defense Appropriations Act, which included funding to close the St. Marys airport in southeast Georgia. The airport is now slated to close, permanently, no later than July 14. The airport is reportedly closing because of its long-time proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, with the Feds explaining that the airport has been a security concern since 9/11.
