Abi Okonji, a highly recruited DE from Georgia, commits to Gophers

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Star Tribune

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck landed another verbal commitment from a player with several Power Five offers Saturday, when Abi Okonji , a defensive end from Georgia, announced he was picking Minnesota. The 6-3, 240-pound Okonji is a consensus three-star recruit from South Gwinnett High School, who also had reported offers from Michigan State, Maryland, Mississippi State and Wake Forest, among others.

