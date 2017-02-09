Tamarion Johnson, one of four Gophers...

Tamarion Johnson, one of four Gophers facing expulsion, transfers to junior college

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Star Tribune

Johnson, who redshirted last season, was one of four Gophers who were facing possible expulsion for their role in an alleged Sept. 2 sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome first 3 weeks 14 min Davycrockett 13
Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea" 25 min Cabbage 3
Iran 8 hr Waikiki harbor oil 13
Rich stanek for governor 9 hr Davycrockett 2
Keith ellison muslim brotherhood operative 10 hr Waikiki harbor oil 2
What does " bigly" mean Wed Phineas 7
CNN = Fake News Wed LIbEralS 40
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC