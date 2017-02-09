Stillwater hero

Thursday Feb 9

Tim Maroney and his girlfriend, Sue Olson, of Stillwater, attended Thursday's award ceremony put on by the Minnesota State Patrol. Maroney was honored for his role in saving a woman's life on Interstate 35 in Faribault in August.

