Stillwater hero
Tim Maroney and his girlfriend, Sue Olson, of Stillwater, attended Thursday's award ceremony put on by the Minnesota State Patrol. Maroney was honored for his role in saving a woman's life on Interstate 35 in Faribault in August.
