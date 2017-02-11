Prairieland faces delays at Wilmarth

Prairieland faces delays at Wilmarth

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Sentinel

In January, the Prairieland waste-processing facility in Truman received 1,266 tons of waste, with 11 loads of refuse-derived fuel going to Xcel to be converted into energy, and 17 loads unable to be processed for RDF and going to the landfill. In other news, the 2017 Faribault and Martin County solid waste collection events are underway and have been approved by Blue Earth, Truman, Delavan, Kiester, Easton, Elmore, Minnesota Lake, Frost, Winnebago, Bricelyn and Wells.

