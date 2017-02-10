Packaged Ice Class Action Settlement ...

Packaged Ice Class Action Settlement Reached

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Personal Injury News

The Home City Ice Company and other companies have reached a $2.7 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit, which alleged that they conspired to fix and raise prices. According to a news release issued, the lawsuit named several companies including The Home City Ice Company , Reddy Ice Corporation, Reddy Ice Holdings, and Arctic Glacier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Personal Injury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wanted everything 1 hr Space ace 1
Carbona not glue 1 hr Space ace 1
All space ace's american heroes 3 hr Davycrockett 5
Awesome first 3 weeks 3 hr Space ace 21
Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea" 3 hr Space ace 25
Rich stanek for governor 11 hr Davycrockett 5
Iran Thu Waikiki harbor oil 13
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC