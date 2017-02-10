Packaged Ice Class Action Settlement Reached
The Home City Ice Company and other companies have reached a $2.7 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit, which alleged that they conspired to fix and raise prices. According to a news release issued, the lawsuit named several companies including The Home City Ice Company , Reddy Ice Corporation, Reddy Ice Holdings, and Arctic Glacier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Personal Injury News.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wanted everything
|1 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Carbona not glue
|1 hr
|Space ace
|1
|All space ace's american heroes
|3 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|3 hr
|Space ace
|21
|Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea"
|3 hr
|Space ace
|25
|Rich stanek for governor
|11 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Iran
|Thu
|Waikiki harbor oil
|13
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC