Olmsted County felony dispositions for January 2017

Sentenced Jan. 4, 2017, to 27 months in prison, to be served concurrently with two terms of 24 months each for HRO-violate within 10 years of first of two previous domestic violence convictions ; to pay $135. a Domestic assault - Catherine Pelowski, 27, of 911 Ninth Ave. SE, Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.