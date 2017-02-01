Olmsted County felony dispositions for January 2017
Sentenced Jan. 4, 2017, to 27 months in prison, to be served concurrently with two terms of 24 months each for HRO-violate within 10 years of first of two previous domestic violence convictions ; to pay $135. a Domestic assault - Catherine Pelowski, 27, of 911 Ninth Ave. SE, Rochester.
