Six-story building planned in downtow...

Six-story building planned in downtown Rochester

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Finance and Commerce

The majority of a block in downtown Rochester's Discovery Square district will be redeveloped into a new six-story apartment building with first-floor commercial space. Plans filed with the city of Rochester show that Mark Dickson, president of Rochester-based Oxford Management, will develop the block at the southwest quadrant of Fifth Street Southwest and Third Avenue Southwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslim shoots up mosque 1 hr Davycrockett 19
Nutjob berkley liberals riot over troll 3 hr You Are Fired 2
Coward trump 20 hr You Are Fired 17
Typical redneck republicans Wed Space ace 6
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed Into The Night 35,883
Trump supporters vs liberals Wed LIbEralS 6
Participate in Transportation Focus Group! Earn... (May '15) Jul '16 Jftb 2
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC