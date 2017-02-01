Six-story building planned in downtown Rochester
The majority of a block in downtown Rochester's Discovery Square district will be redeveloped into a new six-story apartment building with first-floor commercial space. Plans filed with the city of Rochester show that Mark Dickson, president of Rochester-based Oxford Management, will develop the block at the southwest quadrant of Fifth Street Southwest and Third Avenue Southwest.
