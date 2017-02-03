Ohio lineman Malcolm Robinson flips to Gophers from Purdue
The 6-3, 280-pound Robinson, who played both offensive guard and defensive tackle at Massillon Washington High School, is a consensus three-star recruit who also had a reported offer from Virginia. Joe Christensen covered Major League Baseball for 15 years, including three seasons at the Baltimore Sun and eight at the Star Tribune, before switching to the college football beat.
