Jake Paulson, a tight end from Kentucky, commits to Gophers
The Gophers landed a verbal commitment Wednesday from Jake Paulson, a tight end who ranks as the second best overall recruit in Kentucky, by 247Sports.com. The Gophers now have 22 players committed in this class, with 11 of those coming since P.J. Fleck was named coach on Friday.
