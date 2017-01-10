Food events outdoors

Food events outdoors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: TwinCities

An elegant outdoor dinner will take place on First Avenue in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood as part of Great Northern, the new celebration of Winter that includes the Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and other new events under one umbrella. Some of the Twin Cities' most celebrated chefs will be cooking up a storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The wall 35 min Where is my love ... 16
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Into The Night 35,855
Scumbag obama 8 days left 4 hr Where is my love ... 24
SPICER sure is the right guy for the job 5 hr LIbEralS 19
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 7 hr TAAM 1
Drugged out mark dayton collapses Tue LIbEralS 14
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Tue LIbEralS 581
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC