Food events outdoors

An elegant outdoor dinner will take place on First Avenue in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood as part of Great Northern, the new celebration of Winter that includes the Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and other new events under one umbrella. Some of the Twin Cities' most celebrated chefs will be cooking up a storm.
Faribault Discussions
|The wall
|35 min
|Where is my love ...
|16
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|35,855
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|4 hr
|Where is my love ...
|24
|SPICER sure is the right guy for the job
|5 hr
|LIbEralS
|19
|Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants
|7 hr
|TAAM
|1
|Drugged out mark dayton collapses
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|14
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|581
