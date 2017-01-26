Dads, daughters invited to dance

Dads, daughters invited to dance

Thursday Jan 26

FROSTa S- Faribault and Martin County Habitat for Humanity will present its 3rd Annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday in Frost. The fundraiser has created excitement in the community over the past few years, as it has brought together fathers and daughters across the two counties for a night out that is unlike many others.

Faribault, MN

