Two found dead inside Faribault Chamb...

Two found dead inside Faribault Chamber of Commerce office

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: TwinCities

About 12:15 p.m., a caller reported walking into the building at 530 Wilson Ave. N.W. and seeing two bodies lying on the floor behind the front desk, according to police dispatch scanner audio. "He saw blood," a dispatcher said in the audio, captured by the MN Police Clips website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Faribault Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr USAUSAUSA 35,732
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 6 hr Chanta53 682
uss liberty, lavon affair (Jun '16) 6 hr PULTE Pollutes 2
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 14
Happy New Year!!!!! Mon Luv u 2
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) Jan 2 Luv u 22
Little boy blue in padded cell Jan 2 Space ace 1
See all Faribault Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Faribault Forum Now

Faribault Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Faribault Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Faribault, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC