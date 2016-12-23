Two found dead inside Faribault Chamber of Commerce office
About 12:15 p.m., a caller reported walking into the building at 530 Wilson Ave. N.W. and seeing two bodies lying on the floor behind the front desk, according to police dispatch scanner audio. "He saw blood," a dispatcher said in the audio, captured by the MN Police Clips website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,732
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|6 hr
|Chanta53
|682
|uss liberty, lavon affair (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|PULTE Pollutes
|2
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Mon
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Happy New Year!!!!!
|Mon
|Luv u
|2
|Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13)
|Jan 2
|Luv u
|22
|Little boy blue in padded cell
|Jan 2
|Space ace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC