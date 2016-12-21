Pension Protest
Hundreds of people expected to protest outgoing U.S. Rep. John Kline's last-month effort to push thru a bill that would slash Teamster pensions Gallery: Teamsters and supporters gathered outside U.S. Rep. John Kline's office to protest Kline's new bill that could slash pensions Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Burnsville, MN. Here, David Gerhart of Faribault, MN, from local 160, holds two signs while listening to speakers at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Faribault Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,652
|Black Racist State Rep Keith Ellison
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
|aipac (Feb '16)
|Wed
|AmwayPonzi
|5
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Fear ISIS
|568
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Dec 18
|Mutant-cucumber
|665
|Crybaby white boys!!
|Dec 18
|Phineas
|37
Find what you want!
Search Faribault Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC